Dr Reddy's launches Vigabatrin powder in US

Pharma major Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has launched Vigabatrin Powder for Oral Solution in the US market.

It is a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Sabril (vigabatrin) Powder for Oral Solution approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Dr. Reddy’s Vigabatrin Powder for Oral Solution is available in 500 mg per packet in count size of 50 per carton, according to a release.

Sabril is a trademark of Lundbeck. The Sabril brand and generic had US sales of approximately $274 million for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2019 according to IMS Health.