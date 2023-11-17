Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories launched Nerivio, a state-of-the-art United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved wearable therapy device for drug-free management of migraine, in the domestic market.

“The roll-out of Nerivio marks our entry into digital therapeutics (DTx),“ M.V. Ramana, Chief Executive Officer, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr. Reddy’s said in a release.

“This is an area that is seeing increasing adoption by physicians as well as patients due to its potential to reduce pill burden and decrease dependency on non-specific medication in chronic or hard-to-treat diseases,“ he added.

Nerivio is a drug-free, non-invasive, first-of-its-kind product for migraine in India and offers a ‘favourable’ safety profile. ‘While our core generics business continues to drive our current growth, Nerivio as DTx joins our e-commerce venture ‘Celevida Wellness,“ Ramana said.

Migraine is a global health challenge, affecting around 3O per cent of adults on 15 or more days per month, impacting 1.7 per cent to 4 per cent of the population. Migraines are known to have a disproportionate impact on women, who constitute approximately 60 per cent of the 213 million migraine sufferers in India alone. Nerivio is a prescription-based non-invasive device intended for acute and prophylactic (preventive) treatment of migraine for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above.

Nerivio can be worn on the upper arm. Each device has in-built 18 x 45-minute treatment sessions. It is to be used within 60 minutes of onset of headache for acute treatment of migraine or every alternate day.

Each device has 18 sessions of 45 minutes each. The MRP of the product is ₹16,000.

But the price to a patient is ₹14,000 along with the patient support programme. It works out to ₹777 per treatment session. The per month cost depends on the number of migraine attacks a patient gets.

The device uses the Remote Electrical Neuromodulation (REN) mechanism to specifically activate conditioned pain modulation by stimulating nerve endings. This initiates a natural pain-relieving process in the brainstem, causing a global effect of pain inhibition that affects the original source of migraine pain in the head. The device is accompanied by the Nerivio app, which is user-friendly and freely available on Google Play Store and the Apple app store for download. The app can be used to control the intensity levels of the device. As part of its patient support programme for Nerivio, Dr. Reddy’s offers M-Free, a comprehensive support system that enhances and streamlines the journey of the patients, according to a release.

