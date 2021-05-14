Dr Reddy’s Q4 net down 28% at ₹554 crore

Evolved mix of practicality and MINI’s impish charm
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd’s net profit decreased 28 per cent at ₹554 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 against ₹764 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Total revenues increased 7 per cent at ₹4,728 crore compared to ₹4,432 crore in the year-ago period.
For the full year ended March 31, 2021, net profit decreased 2 per cent at ₹1,915 crore ( ₹1,950 crore). The total revenue increased 9 per cent at ₹18,972 crore ( ₹17,460 crore).
“In FY21, we continued to grow across all our businesses, enhance productivity and strengthen our development pipeline. We are prioritising our efforts to launch Sputnik V vaccine across India while working on the development and commercialisation of drugs for the treatment of mild to severe Covid-19 infections,’’ GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & MD, Dr Reddy’s, said in a virtual press conference on Friday.
“The net profit was down due to lower tax base last year and deferred tax adjustments, among others, Parag Agarwal, Chief Finanical Officer said.
Revenue from North America declined by 4 per cent in the fourth quarter compared to last year due to higher sales in the previous year on account of panic-buying by customers and stock-piling by distributors, Agarwal said.
For the full year, revenues from North America and Europe grew 9 per cent and 32 per cent while revenue from emerging markets increased 7 per cent. In India, revenue increased 15 per cent, the CFO said.
Dr Reddy’s will continue to focus on Covid-19 portfolio to bring multiple preventive and curative treatment options besides Russian Sputnik V vaccine which was launched today.
The production of Covid-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), in collaboration with DRDO has started and it will be released by the third week of June.
The company is also working on Molnupiravir, Baricitinib and several other Covid drugs for treatment of mild to severe conditions.
The company is also selling Avigan (Favipiravir) in India and is conducting phase 3 trials in North America for outpatient settings with mild to moderate symptoms.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The Countryman gets a facelift and some new equipment for its 2021 avatar, with its fun-loving character still ...
The production version of new small van model series will debut in 2022
The bike provides the riders with three different preset riding styles
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
The virus might have spared plant life, but India’s central government hasn’t
Karnataka’s best known tourist destination offers a melange of experiences across drama, faith, heritage, food ...
Klara is an artificial friend, an android created for a specific human purpose. But what if she can feel and ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...