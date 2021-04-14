Dr Reddy's ramps up production of Remdesivir

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is ramping up production of Remdesivir, which is being used in Covid-19 treatment, and will also be bringing out a liquid product in view of scarcity of the drug in the country.

“We are making every effort to ensure that Dr. Reddy’s Remdesivir, sold under the brand name Redyx, reaches as many patients in India, as possible We are ramping up production and are also bringing to market a liquid product that is faster to make and supply,'' the company said in a statement.

“We have also reduced our MRP by 50 pc so that price is not a barrier to access, and a much larger number of patients can access it,'' it said.

Dr. Reddy’s has, from the launch of Redyx in 2020, ensured that production is supplied to patients in India – and will continue to do so.

“To ensure that patients and healthcare professionals have full visibility on the availability of Redyx in their city, we have built a dedicated website, updated in real-time with city-wise availability of Redyx at stockists and hospitals..,'' it said.

A dedicated patient helpline has been set up for inquiries regarding Redyx stock: 1800-266-7080.

“We expect the market situation on supplies to ease in the next few weeks. We will continue in our endeavour to make medicines available wherever they are required, and whenever they are required,'' the Hyderabad-based company said.