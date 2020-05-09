E-healthcare platform Medlife goes multilingual to deepen its reach

Medlife, India’s e-healthcare platform, is set to integrate multiple languages on its mobile and desktop applications, enabling people from all parts of the country to interact and engage with the platform more easily.

To begin with, the platform has enabled the option of Hindi and will soon integrate Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati, as per the company’s official release.

According to the healthcare company, one of the factors that continues to stall full-fledged development or growth of digital platforms across India, is the language barrier. This clearly highlights the need to integrate more languages on to a commerce or trade platform in a multicultural society.

With this integration, Medlife is set to engage with over twice the number of its present user base or 10 million new customers, offering them the benefits of high-quality, end-to-end healthcare services, in a more personalized format, it further added.

Ananth Narayanan, Co-founder & CEO, Medlife stated in the official release: “We believe adding vernacular capabilities to Medlife’s platform will play a crucial role in not only ensuring language is not a hindrance for any user seeking to avail our services but also in accelerating the consumer transition to online technologies in Tier II, Tier III and rural cities.”

He added: “This also makes Medlife the first and only e-Health platform to expand its platform to regional languages and highlights our dedication to make e-Health simple, personal, accessible and affordable using technology in India,”

The integration of additional languages and the technical aspects associated with it are being undertaken in-house by Medlife.