E-sports gaming platform Gamerji raises $1.1 million in Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures

Homegrown e-sports gaming platform Gamerji has raised $1.1 million in a Pre-Series A round led by Unicorn India Ventures, the company announced on Monday. The round also witnessed participation from Stadia Ventures, Urmin Group family office and existing investors.

Gamerji plans to uitlise the fresh funds to enhance tournament organisation technology, build social features for the gamers and expand to MENA and South East Asia.

Founded in 2019 by Soham Thacker, the e-sports tournament platform allows users to play tournaments of their favorite games, host matches, communicate, share content and win prizes. The Ahmedabad-headquartered company has consolidated procedures such as registrations, player management and payments, making it a one-stop platform for e-sports tournaments.

Expanding base

It is currently serving 2.3 million gamers from India and has conducted more than 29,000 tournaments to date. Since the seed round in December 2020, Gamerji has increased its user base by 3X and is conducting more than 200 tournaments every day for more than 15 titles, it said.

The company plans to gain more than five million users from India, while also expanding its tournament services in MENA & SEA in 2022.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, said, “The gaming industry in India is finally coming of age as the government is setting up the AVGC hub in Bangalore and against the backdrop of metaverse and Web 3.0. E-sports is growing the fastest within the overall gaming market. Gamerji has demonstrated this thesis well given their growth numbers. We continue to share the vision of the company and back them as they look to expand to other international geographies.”

Soham Thacker, Founder & CEO, Gamerji, said, “At Gamerji, we strive to provide gamers with a platform to begin their Esports journey by participating in daily competitive tournaments, building their stats and standing a chance to make a mark in the gaming world.”

High potential

“E-sports is still at a very early stage in India and there is a lot of talent that needs to be explored. Gamerji intends to be a platform of choice where gamers can showcase their skills, build their stats and grow the community. We are glad to receive constant support from Unicorn India Ventures along with our other investors,” said Thacker.

Valay Patel, CTO, Gamerji, said, “In the past 12 months, we have added 1.7 million users, conducted 21,000 tournaments, launched tournaments IPs in Gamerji Community Challenge & College Gaming league. We will use the fresh funds to improve our product experience with innovations in technology and upgrade the infrastructure to serve the next set of seven to eight million users along with expanding the platform to other strategic territories.”

Gamerji launched its new version in November 2021 with features such as enhanced profile, gaming stats, community creation, Esports content and collegiate leagues.