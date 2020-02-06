Eastman gets new facility

Companies

February 06, 2020

Eastman, a US-based advanced materials and specialty additives company, has opened a new facility for its Global Operations Centre.

Located at the Skyview complex near the IT hub of Madhapur, the 93,000-sq ft facility houses over 300 employees, supporting global teams in areas such as finance, supply chain, procurement, engineering and information technology, Srini Singamaneni, site leader for Eastman’s Hyderabad location, said.

The US firm, which has 14,500 employees globally, started operations in Hyderabad in 2014. Eastman, which serves customers in over 100 countries, reported revenues of about $9.3 billion in 2019.

