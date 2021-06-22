Eccentric Engine in pact with Citroën India to offer new digital experience for new SUV

Building equity using the integrity screen
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
Mumbai-based Eccentric Engine, technology incubator and product visualisation company, said it joined hands with French car brand Citroen to offer an immersive and interactive digital experience for the newly launched Citroen C5 Aircross SUV in India.
Eccentric Engine’s said it has upgraded its proprietary, algorithm based, ''One 3D Visualization Platform'' to augment virtual exploration experience of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and has also integrated it with Citroen India''s ''AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent'' strategy for customers to get a high-definition 3D configurator experience, according to a statement.
"While developing photorealistic CGI (computer-generated imagery) images has been a common practice in the automotive industry, with the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, we have democratised photorealistic 3D visualisation for the Internet," said Co-Founder and CEO Varun Shah of Eccentric Engine
With the Covid-19 pandemic making showroom visits by prospective car buyers limited, Eccentric Engine said the new virtual 3D e-commerce trends encourage and testify the significance of this cutting-edge digital interface.
“This extremely realistic visualisation experience ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree Comfort to enhance the overall customer journey through our AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent [ATAWADAC] strategy,” said Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa
Within a 3-month launch of the 3D configurator, more than 2.5 lakh people from multiple Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai have explored the C5 Aircross SUV in 3D on the internet with nearly 5.9 lakh minutes spent on evaluating the product. It has so far recorded over 38 lakh interactions, claimed the statement.
Apart from online, Citroen India''s showrooms -- La Maison Citroen -- have been enabled with personalised one-on-one experience zones to ensure a seamless 3D experience with specially trained staff to exhibit the 3D configurator to accentuate the user experience through the One 3D Visualization platform.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
On its silver jubilee, the men behind Quantum Advisors introspect on the value of investing.
After a bad patch, the FMCG major is back in the game reducing its pledged shares and prowling for ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Terms and conditions that don’t catch the eye in the policy document could come into play at the time of claim ...
As the benchmark indices await clear direction, tread with caution
These loans carry interest rates that are lower than a regular personal loan
Merger with Warner Media creates a formidable global content powerhouse
‘Luca’ melds clever cinematic technology with a sharp script and spirited voices: The outcome is a film that ...
The people of Bangladesh fought a war to save democracy — to defend the vote they had cast
The week begins with a journey: My sister collects me from Elsewhere in her beautiful silver grey chariot and ...
A writer longs to travel and be part of a mass of humanity united by a shared love for concert music
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...