Eccentric Engine in pact with Citroën India to offer new digital experience for new SUV

Mumbai-based Eccentric Engine, technology incubator and product visualisation company, said it joined hands with French car brand Citroen to offer an immersive and interactive digital experience for the newly launched Citroen C5 Aircross SUV in India.

Eccentric Engine’s said it has upgraded its proprietary, algorithm based, ''One 3D Visualization Platform'' to augment virtual exploration experience of Citroen C5 Aircross SUV and has also integrated it with Citroen India''s ''AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent'' strategy for customers to get a high-definition 3D configurator experience, according to a statement.

"While developing photorealistic CGI (computer-generated imagery) images has been a common practice in the automotive industry, with the new Citroen C5 Aircross SUV, we have democratised photorealistic 3D visualisation for the Internet," said Co-Founder and CEO Varun Shah of Eccentric Engine

With the Covid-19 pandemic making showroom visits by prospective car buyers limited, Eccentric Engine said the new virtual 3D e-commerce trends encourage and testify the significance of this cutting-edge digital interface.

“This extremely realistic visualisation experience ties up very well with our brand ethos of Citroen 360-degree Comfort to enhance the overall customer journey through our AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent [ATAWADAC] strategy,” said Citroen India Brand Head Saurabh Vatsa

Within a 3-month launch of the 3D configurator, more than 2.5 lakh people from multiple Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai have explored the C5 Aircross SUV in 3D on the internet with nearly 5.9 lakh minutes spent on evaluating the product. It has so far recorded over 38 lakh interactions, claimed the statement.

Apart from online, Citroen India''s showrooms -- La Maison Citroen -- have been enabled with personalised one-on-one experience zones to ensure a seamless 3D experience with specially trained staff to exhibit the 3D configurator to accentuate the user experience through the One 3D Visualization platform.