EDAC Engineering’s overseas arm bags ₹750-cr contract in Malaysia

Chennai-headquartered EDAC Engineering’s joint venture in Malaysia has won ₹750 crore worth of long-term maintenance contract from Petronas, Malaysia’s national oil & gas company. STS EDAC Engineering SdnBhd, a joint venture between EDAC Engineering, India and Science Tech Solutions SdnBhd, Malaysia was awarded the contract by Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

The joint venture was awarded the contract on the basis of competitive bids from more than 100 participants (both within Malaysia and outside Malaysia). The scope of the contract work include maintenance in Petronas’ refinery and petrochemical plants of the company (PRPC Complex) in Pengerang, Johor, Malaysia.