Edtech platform Univariety raises $1.1 million funding

Edtech platform Univariety has raised$1.1 million from Info Edge. This is the second investment that Info Edge has led in this Hyderabad-based start-up within two years.

Info Edge is an online classifieds company in recruitment, matrimony, real estate and education with multiple leading sites like Naukri.com, 99acres, and Jeevansaathi.

Univariety will use the funding for business growth with a focus on product development, scaling up its alumni platform for schools and deeper brand building, the company said. The products will be unique and will support the students & parents in making decisions along the career journey, the company added.

Hitesh Oberoi, co-promoter, MD and CEO, Info Edge said: “India is witnessing a growing need for students to make more informed choices about their future. Univariety has succeeded in making Career Guidance mainstream in K-12 education, by partnering with hundreds of schools. The next phase of Career Guidance is about preparing students for the skills and careers of the 21st century, many of which don’t even exist today.”

Hyderabad-based Education focused Loestro Advisors was the sole advisor to this transaction.