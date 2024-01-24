Edtech unicorn The Lead Group has appointed Arvind Singhal as chief growth officer (CGO) and Arpit Jain as chief financial officer (CFO).

“In their new roles at Lead, Arvind and Arpit will provide strategic direction to accelerate the adoption of school edtech across India, furthering our vision of enabling affordable and excellent learning for every child,” said Sumeet Mehta, chief executive of Lead Group.

Founded in 2012 by Mehta and Smita Deorah, the company says it combines technology with curriculum and pedagogy to improve student learning outcomes and teacher performance in more than 9,000 schools across India.

The group is looking to reach more than 60,000 schools across the country by 2028.

While Jain will head the finance and legal functions of the group, Singhal will develop and implement its growth strategy.

A chartered accountant by profession, Jain joins Lead Group from Marico Limited, where he was CFO, digital business. Before that he held multiple leadership roles in finance at ITC Limited.

Singhal’s experience spans sales, marketing, product management, strategy, consumer and business insights, and operation. He said, “I am delighted to be part of an organisation that is leading the transformation of India’s schools. I look forward to driving the charter to propel Lead and school edtech in India to new heights.”

Singhal holds a BTech degree from IIT Bombay and is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. He has held leadership positions in diverse sectors including education (Vedantu), food retail (McDonald’s), fast-moving consumer goods (Marico Limited), jewellery (BlueStone), logistics (BlackBuck), semi-durables (Asian Paints), telecom (Reliance Communications and Nokia), and urban commute (TFS/Ola).