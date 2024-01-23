Byju’s has filed its FY22 financials with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), after a delay of nearly 22 months.

The edtech major’s consolidated revenue surged 118 per cent to ₹5,298 crore in FY22 from ₹2,428 crore in FY21, while its losses ballooned to ₹8,245 crore (₹4,564 crore) in the same period.

businessline had earlier reported that the FY22 financials tabled during the company’s annual general meeting in December 2023, showed that consolidated revenue from operations stood at around ₹5,000 crore, with losses crossing ₹8,200 crore.

Earlier, in November 2023, the company said its standalone revenue from core business rose to Rs 3,569 crore, while it EBITDA loss was at Rs 2,253 crore.

Byju’s auditor cautioned about a material uncertainty in the FY22 financials due to its large losses, and a $1.2-billion loan that may cast doubt on the group’s ability to continue as a going concern.

The auditor said, “However, as further explained in the Note, the management has undertaken measures to improve its operating financial condition, and is in the process of securing necessary funding arrangements and exploring sale of assets as needed, and hence is confident about the future viability of the Group.”

“Further, basis legal opinion, the management feels that it is unlikely that the TLB loan will be required to be paid in the foreseeable future. Accordingly, these financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2022 have been prepared on a going concern basis,” it added.

The financials showed that 69 per cent or Rs 3,464 crore of the company’s operating revenue of Rs 5,014 crore came from domestic sales, whereas the rest came from exports.

“While we are happy that our total income has grown 2.2x, we are also aware of our underperforming businesses like Whitehat Jr. and Osmo, which contribute to 45 per cent of the losses,” said Nitin Golani, Byju’s India chief financial officer. “… these businesses were scaled down significantly to cut losses in the subsequent years, while other businesses continue to see growth,” he said.

Byju’s subsidiaries

Whitehat Jr and OSMO were Byju’s most underperforming assets in FY22, accounting for almost 45 per cent of the total losses of the firm.

As per the financials, Whitehat Jr, a start-up focussed on online coding classes for kids, dragged the overall performance of the edtech significantly, with a loss (before tax) of Rs 2,877 crore, compared to Rs 1,549 crore in the previous fiscal. Byju’s had acquired the platform in 2020 for $300 million.

The other subsidiary — Tangible Play (OSMO) reported a 58 per cent jump in losses (before tax) at Rs 946 crore. The total income generated was down by 7.8 per cent at Rs 553 crore in FY22.