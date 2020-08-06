EID Parry’s Q1 PAT up on 2% stake sale in subsidiary Coromandel International

Sony’s WF-1000XM3: Fine, intelligent wireless listening
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
Murugappa group company EID Parry India has reported a profit after tax of ₹226 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, boosted by an exceptional item of ₹363 crore.
During the first quarter of this fiscal, the company sold 2 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Coromandel International Ltd at ₹629.19 per share aggregating ₹368 crore, according to a statement.
In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a net loss of ₹53 crore.
Revenue during April-June quarter period was higher at ₹491 crore (₹389 crore).
Despite an increase in revenue, it reported a loss before tax and exceptional item of ₹58 crore (loss: ₹92 crore).
“The company’s performance in Q1 2020-21 was better than the corresponding quarter of the previous year, on account of better realisation coupled with the aggressive cost reduction measures across all areas,” S Suresh, Managing Director of the company said in a statement.
The operations of the Company were relatively less affected on account of the lockdowns due to Covid-19 as sugar industry could operate under the essential products category. There were disruptions in the supply chain and logistics, due to which the company could not achieve the planned sales in the retail and institutional segment and also in the production and sale of alcohol.
However, EID Parry was able to export around 40,000 tonnes under the MAEQ (Maximum Admissible Export Quantity) scheme which also helped in better cash flow and profitability.
The proceeds of the 2 per cent stake sale in the subsidiary, Coromandel International have been used to reduce the high-cost debt.. Consolidated nutraceuticals business registered strong growth with a turnover of ₹74 crore (₹47 crore) in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. A stronger offtake in the US market was the key driver, he added.
The true wireless earbuds sibling to the world’s favourite headphones are finally in India and they compete ...
The wingspan of the 747 is longer than that of the Wright brothers’ first flight from near Kitty Hawk near ...
Airlines ferried essential materials needed in India and abroad and also helped stranded people fly back home
Signing off the skies: The Boeing 747 is flying into memory as airlines opt for smaller aircraft that are more ...
The period of holding of the segregated units will be from the day the original units in the main portfolio ...
Data from FY20 annual reports suggest that many banks carry provisions at about 20 to 30 per cent of the book ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Aegis Logistics at current levels. The stock jumped 5 ...
₹1027 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010421055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff ...
A student pays tribute to theatre legend Ebrahim Alkazi, who died in New Delhi on Tuesday
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...