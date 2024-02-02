EKA, a leading player in the electric mobility sector, with Mitsui Co Ltd. (Japan) and VDL Groep (Netherlands) as equity partners, on Friday launched 1.5-tonne electric Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo where the vehicles were unveiled, EKA Mobility showcased its commitment to sustainable and profitable transportation solutions. The company also showcased its 9-meter electric bus, EKA 9 Staff Bus.

Speaking at the launch, Sudhir Mehta, Founder and Chairman of EKA Mobility, said, “Our electric LCVs represent a significant step forward in the evolution of commercial transportation globally. We are confident that these vehicles will not only meet the demands of the industry but will also set new standards for sustainability and performance”.

EKA’s electric LCVs are designed for a wide range of applications. The vehicles can be customised for various purposes, making them ideal for last-mile delivery, e-commerce logistics, temperature-sensitive shipments, and more. EKA K1.5 range is built on 300 volts electrical system architecture offering the highest ever peak power of 60kW in the industry, with best-in-class vehicle performance.