Elgi Equipments’ US-subsidiary Pattons expands into LA

Pattons, the US-based subsidiary of Coimbatore-headquartered air compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments, has set up a new office in Los Angeles.

With this expansion, Pattons now has a network of eight branch offices. The company was earlier present in in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and Virginia.

The Los Angeles office will help drive brand awareness and adoption of Elgi compressed air systems besides serving as a distribution centre for Elgi in the American west coast, the company said in a release.

Elgi Equipments entered the US market in 2012 and acquired Pattons. The company has over the past six years witnessed double digit growth in the US market. With the US-Canada oil-lubricated market growing at 2 per cent annually, the company perceives that Pattons’ strategic expansion along the West Coast would help deliver best-in-class service and systems to customers in that region