Emami enters home hygiene segment; launches new brand ‘Emasol’

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Emami Ltd has entered the home hygiene segment with the launch of its new brand ‘EMASOL’. The Kolkata-based company has launched offerings in five categories ― sanitiser sprays, floor, bathroom, toilet cleaners and dish-wash gels.

The home hygiene segment across these categories in India is said to be a ₹4,000-crore market, with toilet cleaners being the largest, while surface sanitiser sprays are the fastest growing.

Incidentally, the home hygiene segment has been witnessing double-digit growth since the outbreak of Covid-19 in India. Demand has been fuelled in both urban and rural markets. Previously dominated by MNCs, different Indian brands have begun entering the segment over the last few months.

According to Mohan Goenka, Director, Emami, the company is targeting turnover of around ₹30 crore from the new category by the end of FY21 (over the next four months). It has roped in cricketer Shikhar Dhawan as brand ambassador and product extensions have also been planned.

“We launched a new brand EMASOL since this was a category that we are entering into. None of our existing brands were a fit in here,” he said. Advertisement campaigns surrounding the brand are expected to go live from the first week of December. The category is expected to turn profitable over the next few years.

Home hygiene, as a category, is expected to sustain its momentum post the pandemic. While some specific offerings like wet wipes could see a decline, basic offerings like cleaners and sanitisers will continue to have strong demand, say market sources.

Differentiated offering

Emami, according to Goenka, worked on its offerings and carried out necessary tests to ensure that it had differentiated products. The company claims Emasol provides “24-hour protection against bacteria, germs and viruses” against the “kills 99.9 per cent of the germs and virus” claim by competition.

“We did not want a ‘me too’ product. We carried out necessary tests over the last few months to support our claims. This is why we took time to launch the offerings,” he explained, adding that products have been priced 5-10 per cent lower than competition.

The offerings, currently launched in the east and north Indian markets, are expected to be launched pan-India over the next 10-15 days. It will be available across all channels ― organised retail, kiranas and online.