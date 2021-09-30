Emami eyes double digit growth in turnover this fiscal

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Backed by recoveries in discretionary spends and a growth in its healthcare portfolio, home-grown FMCG company, Emami is eyeing a “double digit growth” in turnover this fiscal.
As a first, the company is eyeing a digital first brand launch in the mass premium space. It is looking at bringing-in “one of its international brands” into India “by the end of this year”.
While there has been some pressure on the raw material front, Emami has been able to maintain margins while holding on to rural demand that is now witnessing a upswing based on good monsoons and increasing disposable income. On the other hand, urban recoveries are being witnessed following higher vaccinations and “normalisation” of life.
A conscious de-risking of portfolio and a push in the mass-premium categories have also helped Emami push more “digital first” offerings over the last one year. Going against the tide, the company had launched 40 new offerings – mostly digital first - last fiscal. A similar number is can be expected this year too.
Rural-to-urban sales is in the ratio of around 50:50 of its total turnover.
According to Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami, discretionary spending has witnessed a recovery in niche categories like men’s grooming, premium hair oils and so on. Health offerings including balms, which had grown around 30 per cent last year, continues to generate demand at “elevated levels” but is not “as high as it was during the pandemic year”.
Health offerings – including Zandu & Menthoplus balm – account for around 40 per cent of Emami’s portfolio (turnover).
“We are confident of a double digit growth this fiscal. And despite the occasional pressure on raw materials, we are looking at profitable growth to maintain margins. Discretionary items are witnessing revival in demand and health portfolio continues to grow. We did launch many digital first offerings last year, and, this year apart from new launches we will consolidate our position in the health and mass premium segments,” he told BusinessLine.
The company has seen price hikes in 5-10 per cent range across “select brands and select SKUs”. There have been no price change in LUP segments, priced between ₹1 and ₹10.
E-commerce currently accounts for 4-5 per cent of Emami’s topline and is expected to see a “significant increase in contribution” over “next two to three years”.
“We are planning a digital first brand (ecommerce only) soon. May be by the end of this year we will bring in one of our international brands in the mass premium segments,” Agarwal said.
With focus on niche brands like Brillaire and The Man Company — two D2C start-ups where it has strategic investments — Emami will “slow down focus” on its own male-grooming brand ‘He’.
“Right now its not the focus. If there are better opportunities we will expand its offerings scope. However, we not hiving-off the brand,” he added.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...