Emami looks to ramp-up 7-Oils-in-One as Rs 200 crore brand

Home-grown FMCG company, Emami Ltd, is looking to grow the ‘7-7-Oils-in-One’ hair oil portfolio into a Rs 200 crore brand over the next two years.

Competing in the light hair oil category with the likes of ‘Bajaj Almond Oil’, the brand has been growing at a CAGR of 30 per cent over the last three years. In fact, the light hair oil category is amongst the fastest growing segments for the Kolkata-based company.

Light hair oil is a Rs 2000-2500 crore market in India. It is part of the Rs 10,000 crore organised hair oil market. Marico’s Parachute continues to be the market leader in the hair-oil market here.

According to Priti Sureka, Director, Emami Ltd has roped in actor Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador for ‘7-Oils-in-One’ for a three-year-period. The company is also repositioning its offerings targeting both men and women. The focus is more on highlighting the benefits such as “hair nourishment and maintenance” and new packaging.

“We are targeting a turnover of around Rs 100 crore for 7-Oils-in-One by the end of this fiscal. The focus is mostly to push offerings pan-India, except in the South where there is a predominant preference for coconut-oil ,” she told reporters.

The ‘7-Oils-in-One’ portfolio continues to be a profitable brand and reported a turnover of around Rs 80 crore.

“With Katrina as brand ambassador and a push in offerings, we are looking at a turnover of Rs 200 crore by FY-22,” Sureka added.

For Emami, hair oils account for nearly Rs 1,220 crore of its total turnover. The segment is spread across offerings brands like Navratna (cooling and therapeutic category), Kesh King (across hair care and shampoos) and ‘7-Oils-in-One’.

Navratna reported a turnover of Rs 800 crore (apprx); while Kesh King has a turnover of Rs 340 crore.