Emami Q4 net profit down 59.5 per cent to ₹23 cr

Finally, Alexa owners can stream Spotify
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 59.44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹22.75 crore for the March quarter due to decline in sales because of coronavirus-induced lockdown.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹56.09 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19, Emami said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue from operations was down 16.81 per cent to ₹532.68 crore during the quarter as against ₹640.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
The pandemic and the lockdown led to a sharp decline in consumption due to rising unemployment and a significant drop in demand from low-income groups, the Kolkata-based firm said.
This led the consumers shift towards more essential items like food, groceries and hygiene products thereby affecting the sale of its discretionary line of products.
All these developments arising out of an unprecedented and extraordinary environment that prevailed across the globe, impacted the company’s performance significantly in Q4FY20, the company said.
Emami’s total expenses in the fourth quarter of FY20 stood at ₹434.15 crore, down 10.46 per cent as against ₹484.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.
For the fiscal year 2019-20, net profit was marginally down to ₹302.30 crore. It was ₹302.53 crore in the preceding financial year.
Its revenue from operations in 2019-20 was ₹2,654.88 crore, down 1.47 per cent. It was ₹2,694.63 crore in 2018-19.
In FY20, revenues at ₹2,655 crore marginally declined by 1 per cent due to a 17 per cent decline in Q4FY20. Tight cost control measures helped improve gross margins by 130 bps at 67 per cent and despite one-time write-off amounting to ₹11 crore, cash profits at ₹639 crore grew by 2 per cent during the year with margins growing by 80 bps, the company said.
Emami Director Mohan Goenka said financial year 2019-20 has been one of the most challenging years for the company.
While commenting on the outlook Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said the company has geared to respond to these demands, which are relevant in today’s time and has forayed into hand sanitizer, soaps and handwashes under the Boroplus brand and few other products in healthcare under the Zandu brand.
“We are aggressively pushing to launch more products in both personal hygiene and healthcare categories in the next one to two months,” he said.
As the current situation is gradually improving to reach normalcy the demand for discretionary products could quickly come back to normal, he added.
Shares of Emami Ltd shares ended at ₹220.35 per unit on the BSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Like many music and tech enthusiasts, I subscribe to a bunch of music services. But my music set-up includes ...
From product launches to retail, it is online all the way
Turtle wax makes its India debut
Third-gen flagship bearing the 3-pointed star can deliver the thrilling ride you’ve always wanted to share ...
At 7-7.25% per annum for tenures over six months, the bank’s rates are among the best in the commercial bank ...
₹1028 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010401055 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Max Financial Services jumped 6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, ...
With a clever mix of equity and debt, these funds are suitable for investors with a medium risk profile
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
People’s pandemic survival strategy abounds with unhappy choices
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed the utter necessity as well as the literary possibilities of being a ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...