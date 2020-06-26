Emami Q4 net profit down 59.5 per cent to ₹23 cr

Homegrown FMCG firm Emami Ltd on Friday reported a 59.44 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹22.75 crore for the March quarter due to decline in sales because of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹56.09 crore during the January-March quarter of 2018-19, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 16.81 per cent to ₹532.68 crore during the quarter as against ₹640.35 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The pandemic and the lockdown led to a sharp decline in consumption due to rising unemployment and a significant drop in demand from low-income groups, the Kolkata-based firm said.

This led the consumers shift towards more essential items like food, groceries and hygiene products thereby affecting the sale of its discretionary line of products.

All these developments arising out of an unprecedented and extraordinary environment that prevailed across the globe, impacted the company’s performance significantly in Q4FY20, the company said.

Emami’s total expenses in the fourth quarter of FY20 stood at ₹434.15 crore, down 10.46 per cent as against ₹484.92 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, net profit was marginally down to ₹302.30 crore. It was ₹302.53 crore in the preceding financial year.

Its revenue from operations in 2019-20 was ₹2,654.88 crore, down 1.47 per cent. It was ₹2,694.63 crore in 2018-19.

In FY20, revenues at ₹2,655 crore marginally declined by 1 per cent due to a 17 per cent decline in Q4FY20. Tight cost control measures helped improve gross margins by 130 bps at 67 per cent and despite one-time write-off amounting to ₹11 crore, cash profits at ₹639 crore grew by 2 per cent during the year with margins growing by 80 bps, the company said.

Emami Director Mohan Goenka said financial year 2019-20 has been one of the most challenging years for the company.

While commenting on the outlook Emami Director Harsha V Agarwal said the company has geared to respond to these demands, which are relevant in today’s time and has forayed into hand sanitizer, soaps and handwashes under the Boroplus brand and few other products in healthcare under the Zandu brand.

“We are aggressively pushing to launch more products in both personal hygiene and healthcare categories in the next one to two months,” he said.

As the current situation is gradually improving to reach normalcy the demand for discretionary products could quickly come back to normal, he added.

Shares of Emami Ltd shares ended at ₹220.35 per unit on the BSE, down 0.55 per cent from the previous close.