chargeMOD, a Kerala-based energy tech start-up and providers of EV charging solutions, is looking at a pan India presence by setting up additional 1,000 slow chargers and 200 fast chargers across various States.

The company is planning to establish an additional 500 slow chargers and 100 fast chargers to reinforce its presence in Kerala. This is excluding the existing 1,500 charging stations in Kerala and 2,000 stations across India. So far, the company operates around 1,300 AC slow chargers and 150 DC fast chargers within Kerala, complemented by approximately 500 AC slow chargers outside the State.

M Ramanunni, CEO and Co-Founder, said, “chargeMOD has set new standards in the EV charging industry by building an entire ecosystem of EV charging, including hardware and software designed and manufactured in India. The strategic placement of AC slow chargers within a 5 km radius and DC fast chargers within a 50 km radius offers accessibility and convenience for EV users nationwide.”

As part of its next major initiative, the company is set to introduce Ultra Fast Chargers with capacities ranging from 120 kW to 340 kW, further enhancing charging speeds and convenience for EV users across the country. To date, it has deployed over 2,000 chargers across India, with more than 72,000 app downloads by users.

With over 120 new subscribers joining the network daily, chargeMOD has enabled over 4 million km of emission-free travel, preventing over 995 metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions and saving more than 160,000 litres of gasoline, he added.

With a network of over 2,000 charging stations across the country in 10 States and customer support in six languages, chargeMOD has 150 fast charging stations. Recently, the company bagged a pre-seed investment round of ₹2.5 crore from Phoenix Angels.