Eris Lifesciences forays into sanitizer business

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Ahmedabad-based pharma player Eris Lifesciences announced its foray into sanitizer business through its fully-owned subsidiary Eris Healthcare Pvt Ltd, under the brand name TruSaniz.
The newly launched hand sanitizer is a part of the OTC product portfolio, which was envisaged earlier this year, a company statement said.
With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, there is a greater need for maintaining personal hygiene and sanitation, along with building immunity, even more for the people with comorbidities, with reports that indicate higher mortality rates amongst these patients, the statement said.
The company has roped in Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra for brand promotion.
Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director, Eris Lifesciences said, “While control and management form an important aspect in building a strong healthcare system, disease prevention is equally important to strengthen pro-activity, and thus our range of products in this category will be helpful in combating diseases better. It will also help us expand our representation in the acute market."
Launched in two variants, liquid and spray, it is packaged in 100 ml costing ₹50, while the 250 ml bottle for ₹125 and 500ml for ₹249 for the liquid variant, whereas the spray is available for ₹179 for a bottle of 170 gm.
Eris Lifesciences shares gained 2.4 per cent on Thursday to close at Rs 487 on BSE.
