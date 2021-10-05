Essar Vs ArcelorMittal: Surat court asks AMNS to pay cargo handling charges from Jan 2021

The ongoing dispute between Essar group and ArcelorMittal over the control of a bulk cargo terminal at Hazira has taken a new turn with a Surat court asking ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) to pay cargo handling charges to Essar Bulk Terminal (EBTL) from January, 2021, based on the dollar rate prevailing on December 30, 2020.

The court has also asked Essar not to restrain the terminal draft at a ceiling of 10 metre. The dispute started when ArcelorMittal acquired Essar’s steel business through the insolvency process in 2019. Essar Steel (ESI) had also set up a captive Jetty to cater to the cargo requirement of its steel business.

This jetty was renamed EBTL and all licences to administer, maintain and use the Jetty was transferred by Essar Steel in 2007. In 2011, a Cargo Handling Agreement (CHA) was entered and executed between ESI and EBTL for use of the Cardo Handling Facility of EBTL at the Jetty.

Insolvency process

This agreement is the heart of the dispute between Essar and AMNS. Essar Steel was put under the insolvency process in 2018 after which several disputes and differences started to crop up with respect to Vessel Related Charges levied by EBTL.

“It appears that there was a unilateral steep hike in the Vessel Related Charges levied by the EBTL and accordingly invoices were issued by EBTL to ESI. It appears from the record that the monitoring Committee of ESI did record and objected to such unilateral steep increase in its Vessel Related charges pending the insolvency resolution process,” Commercial Court at Surat observed.

Thereafter once the resolution plan was finally approved and the entire management of ESI was taken over by AMNS, AMNS wrote to the government to transfer all the licenses which were issued in favour of EBTL to AMNS. The proceeding in relation thereto are pending before the Gujarat High Court.

At the same time, AMNS invoked force majeure clause under the CHA and intimated EBTL that AMNS obligation to MGT would be suspended till the period of force majeure. The invocation of force majeure was countered by EBTL stating that obligation of AMNS to pay MGT will continue even during the force majeure period, subject to 5 per cent downward flexibility.

EBTL further made a claim that AMNS has to pay cargo handling charges in US dollars based on 2013 exchange rate as it has obtained a loan at that exchange rate. AMNS has argued that EBTL had taken a loan only in 2020, and whether it wants to hedge its loan of 2020 at the exchange rate of 2013.

“In the present case, AMNS is the only customer of EBTL. The only source of income for EBTL is the services provided by it to AMNS. The liability to pay is contractual. Contract is in existence and not terminated. Services are availed by AMNS from EBTL. The objection of AMNS to dishonour its obligation is required to be adjudicated by Arbitral Tribunal, however pending such adjudication if AMNS does not honour its admitted obligation under the CHA then it will be an issue of survival for EBTL, especially in light of its obligation under the CHA,” the Surat court said adding that the invoice has to be raised by EBTL based upon RBI Exchange Rate prevailing on December 30 2020.

Serious disputes

In addition, there were also serious disputes between the parties regarding the declaration and availability of draft at the terminal and with respect to maintaining requisite depth at the Channel by EBTL for the vessels of AMNS to navigate at the berth.

It has been the stand of AMNS that EBTL has failed to prove requisite depth at the terminal and also failed to provide and maintain the required depth of the Channel for the vessel to enter the Jetty and that the Vessels of AMNS are not serviced by EBTL.

Whereas, it has been the stand of EBTL that since AMNS is not making payment of invoices raised by EBTL, EBTL is not liable under the CHA to provide draft above 10 meter at the Terminal. As per EBTL, only the vessels of AMNS having draft of 10 meters could be permitted to enter the Terminal.

On the issue of depth of the channel, the Surat court said EBTL is obliged to permit the vessels having draft of 10 meter and above to enter and berth at the terminal, as per the available draft.

“CHA specifically provides a declaration of the terminal draft. Such declaration of the terminal draft has to be based on tidal forecast and other weather conditions. Hence it is required that EBTL shall, based upon the tidal forecast as published by GMB, determine and declare the available terminal draft for every month and accordingly shall service the vessels of the AMNS as per the CHA. EBTL shall also be obliged to maintain the Channel Depth at 10 meter,” the court said.