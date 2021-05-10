‘Essential services witnessing higher demand’

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Essential services like security, facility management and cash logistics are either witnessing a demand recovery or steady flow across “pockets” in the country, says Rituraj Kishore Sinha, MD, SIS India.
While the country grapples with a deadly second wave of Covid-19 infections, there has been a rise in demand (for security services and facility management) from hospitals, nursing homes, warehouses and manufacturing facilities.
On the other hand, a “slow rebound” is happening in segments such as hotels, malls, offices, railways and airports – which remained closed for large parts of FY21, and are also facing the current brunt of state-wide lockdowns and restrictions. Some of these segments continue to face “low operating leverage” – working with a smaller workforce than required.
According to Sinha, March 2021 collections stood at over ₹860 crore, a near 14 per cent upward movement, from the ₹720 crore it reported in the 12-month-window on a same-month basis.
Breaking it down further, he pointed out that India’s security business saw a 102 per cent jump in March 2021 as compared to March 2020; while facility management continues to be down at 12 per cent on a full-year-basis.
SIS India is among the largest security services and facilities management companies in the country.
“There have been pockets of increased demand like hospitals, e-commerce and manufacturing. But in FY21, segments like hotels or malls or even railways and airports – that account for the facility management services – saw slower off-take. Most of these were closed for the majority of the year or operated at lower capacities. Even now some of these segments continue to be impacted with State-wise restrictions and work from home requirements,” he told BusinessLine.
“We believe that the current Covid surge may delay the recovery, but will help generate demand going ahead. Essential services will continue to see steady demand recoveries depending on the pockets and segments of impact,” Sinha added with reference to the facility management business.
Interestingly, the cash logistics vertical reported better than expected numbers. Higher revenues apart, it saw an “improved margin performance” with EBITDA at 8 per cent. Pockets of price escalation, diversified non-ATM business and steep increase in cash in circulation bode well for the vertical in the near future, he pointed out.
SIS’s international business – security services – has been the outlier with over 22 per cent Y-o-Y growth in revenues to ₹4,530 crore in FY-21.
The EBITDA margin for international business was 6.4 per cent led by good margins on our ad-hoc business coupled with operating leverage impact.
“The SIS International vertical is the much needed bulwark to the volatility that the Indian economy has been undergoing. The steep growth in our international revenues is on the back of ad-hoc Covid contracts with the government in Australia and New Zealand along with rebound in the aviation and special events business,” Sinha added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...