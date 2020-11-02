ETO Motors to set up a ₹ 150-crore greenfield EV manufacturing unit in Telangana

Pedagogy despite the pandemic
How children without access to online education in Jharkhand and Bihar villages get their lessons
Electric mobility solutions and services company ETO Motors has signed up with Telangana government to set up a ₹ 150-crore greenfield manufacturing facility for its range of electric vehicles, including three wheelers.
The manufacturing facility will be set up under its subsidiary Keto Motors and generate employment of over 1,500 people, the company stated.
The company’s product range includes ergonomically designed zero-emission electric three-wheelers in passenger as well as in the cargo segment. Powered by high capacity AC-induction motor, ETO uses lithium-ion batteries in its electric three-wheelers that give a range of up to 120 KM on a single charge. Manufactured using ABS panels and aluminium chassis, the vehicles are highly robust and durable.
NK Rawal, Managing Director, ETO Motors, said, “The new EV policy of Telangana Government is aimed to create a sustainable ecosystem for EVs in the State including manufacturing, design, and adoption. The tail-wind from the demand and policy perspective makes us bullish for the electric vehicle segment. The new plant will help us cater to the increasing interest we are witnessing from the e-commerce and 3rd party logistics players in our products that are not only equipped to handle the decent load but are also capable to run in diverse terrains.”
While the passenger vehicle has the capacity to carry 3 passengers with a driver, the cargo version can carry a cargo load of over 500 Kg. The vehicles come with regenerative braking technology that reduces energy consumption as part of the energy thus generated during braking is transferred back to the battery.
The electric 3-wheelers are zero-emission vehicles and play a pivotal role in curbing vehicular pollution.
