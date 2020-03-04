Eureka Forbes forays into ACs with the launch of its health conditioner

Eureka Forbes Limited, the maker of Aquaguard water purifiers, announced on the pan-India launch of what it claims is the country's first ‘health conditioner’ – Forbes on March 2.

Earlier, It had a pilot launch in Gujarat and Kerala.

The Forbes Health Conditioner is a step ahead of regular air-conditioners, the company said in a release. Equipped with its patented ‘Active Shield’ technology, this product delivers air free of 99 per cent of microbes and germs within two hours, apart from ‘de-odorising’ the air effectively, the company claimed. The all-weather health conditioner provides clean air in winters too while keeping the compressor off, it said.

The range includes 5 Star (1 TR, 1.5 TR capacity) and 3 Star (1 TR, 1.5 TR, 2), and will cost Rs 43,990 to Rs 64,990.

“Health conditioners are now a year-long necessity. Today, consumers are looking for innovation and advanced technologies that enable good health and well-being. Forbes was introduced in response to this growing consciousness. We plan to consistently introduce a range of such products to improve the quality of life,” said Vikram Surendran, President, Eureka Forbes Limited.

Eureka Forbes also said that within just two years of its foray into the AC category - which has over 25 brands, grossing over Rs 20,000 crore - with its pilot launch, the Forbes brand has achieved an overall market share of 2.8 per cent in Gujarat and an overall market share of 2.5 per cent in Kerala. It has sold over 45,000 units.

It has also introduced cassette and tower ACs for cool, healthy air in shops and offices, it said.