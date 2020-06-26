Companies

European agency recommends use of Gilead’s Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment: Report

Hemani Sheth Mumbai | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday said its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended the emergency use of anti-viral treatment Remdesivir in adults and adolescents with Covid-19, who require oxygen support.

The antiviral treatment by Gilead Sciences Inc has been recommended for conditional approval, making it the first Covid-19 treatment to be on track to get a green light in the region, Reuters reported.

The EMA endorsement comes weeks after a speedy review. Once it is approved by the European Commission, which usually follows CHMP recommendations, physicians will be able to prescribe the drug to patients aged 12 and above with Covid-19 induced pneumonia, the report said.

The conditional approval allows a treatment to be sold across the EU’s 27 countries for a year before all necessary data on its efficacy is available. Gilead will require to submit the final data by December, it said.

Remdesivir has already received approval for emergency use in severely-ill patients in the US, India and South Korea. Japan has given full approval to the drug, the report said.

The drug has been licensed by Cipla and Hetero in India, according to previous reports.

Published on June 26, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
pharmaceutical
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FACT profit jumps to ₹973 crore in FY20