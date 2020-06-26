European agency recommends use of Gilead’s Remdesivir for Covid-19 treatment: Report

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday said its human medicines committee (CHMP) has recommended the emergency use of anti-viral treatment Remdesivir in adults and adolescents with Covid-19, who require oxygen support.

The antiviral treatment by Gilead Sciences Inc has been recommended for conditional approval, making it the first Covid-19 treatment to be on track to get a green light in the region, Reuters reported.

The EMA endorsement comes weeks after a speedy review. Once it is approved by the European Commission, which usually follows CHMP recommendations, physicians will be able to prescribe the drug to patients aged 12 and above with Covid-19 induced pneumonia, the report said.

The conditional approval allows a treatment to be sold across the EU’s 27 countries for a year before all necessary data on its efficacy is available. Gilead will require to submit the final data by December, it said.

Remdesivir has already received approval for emergency use in severely-ill patients in the US, India and South Korea. Japan has given full approval to the drug, the report said.

The drug has been licensed by Cipla and Hetero in India, according to previous reports.