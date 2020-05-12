Companies

EV charging start-up Charge+Zone raise finding

CHARGE+ZONE, an electric vehicle charging start-up, has raised undisclosed funding from Mumbai Angels. CHARGE+ZONE was founded in 2018 and has established electric vehicle charging technology based on IoT and uses cloud computing services to provide anywhere-anytime charging solution.

The company aims to build software solutions which will have unmanned charging stations providing charging services, with remote control and monitoring, thus making them 24x7 available to EV drivers.

Nandini Mansinghka, Co-promoter and CEO Mumbai Angels Network, said: "As the electric vehicle sector gains wider adoption over the next decade, we see a lot of long term potential throughout the entire space.”

