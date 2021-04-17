Extend corporate tax cut to brownfield projects too: JSPL MD

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
In the absence of new investments, brownfield projects of the domestic steel industry must be given the central government’s corporate tax rate cut, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) Managing Director VR Sharma said.
“We are requesting the central government to extend tax cuts to brownfield projects,” Kumar said at a webinar by CARE Ratings on Friday. “Steel plants take two to five years to commence production. JSPL, JSW, SAIL, ArcelorMittal, and others have brownfield projects, but no new investment has been made recently.”
On Thursday, the World Steel Association (WSA) in its short-range outlook said that Indian steel demand is expected to rebound by 19.8 per cent in 2021, the sharpest rise among major consuming countries. “India will need 300 million tonnes of steel by 2030. Our production capacity presently is 100 million tonnes,” Sharma said.
Increased government spending on infrastructure as part of Covid-19 recovery push is boosting steel demand in India and around the world, he added. “This eruption of potential has come through government spending and not through personal and public spending.”
Steel prices have also risen sharply over the past few months, adding the pressure on consumer industries such as real estate and automobiles. However, domestic steel prices are at least $200 a tonne lower than the export price, Kumar said.
For the first eleven months of the just-concluded financial year, finished steel exports rose 22 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 9.5 million tonnes. On the other hand, imports fell 9 per cent to 4.3 million tonnes, according to data from the Steel Ministry’s Joint Plant Committee.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Of an injured baby goat, young men on motorcycles and political tensions
It’s the birthday of Muttiah Muralitharan — the man who took a staggering 800 test wickets. What better way to ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...