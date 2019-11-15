FACT posts ₹6-crore profit in second-quarter

The public sector FACT has improved its performance considerably, by notching a net profit of ₹6.26 crore in the second quarter 2019-20 against a loss of ₹51.9 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The fertiliser company also posted a PBDIT of ₹77 crore in Q2.

Factamfos sales during the period was 190 per cent more than that of first quarter. Factamfos production was higher by 40 per cent and ammonium sulphate 72 per cent compared to Q1 this year.

There was 40 per cent increase in Factamphos production during Q2 as compared to Q1 (from 1,60,248 tonnes to 2,24,983 tonnes) and 42 per cent increase compared to corresponding quarter last year.

Ammonium sulphate production during the quarter was 72 per cent higher as compared to Q1 2019-20 (from 33,800 tonnes to 58,123 tonnes) and 84 per cent higher as compared to corresponding auarter last year.

The company could increase its Factamfos sales by 190 per cent during Q2 as compared to Q1 (from 1.01 lakh tonnes to 2.94 lakh tonnes) and 70 per cent increase compared to corresponding quarter last year. Ammonium sulphate sales have seen an increase of 111 per cent from 0.27 lakh tonnes to 0.57 lakh tonnes) and 53 per cent increase compared to corresponding quarter last year.

Income from sales showed a quantum jump of 165 per cent during Q2 (from ₹351 crore to ₹930 crore) and 74 per cent increase compared to corresponding quarter last year.