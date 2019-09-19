Fashion start-up Estrolo ropes in Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

Estrolo, a city-based fashion start-up, has roped in cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador for its denim range of jeans and shirts.

The start-up said his presence would help them strike a chord with the domestic consumers in the apparel space.

Estrolo was set up by three years back by Rakesh Gupta and Sumit Handa, former employees of Microsoft and ITC respectively.

“We are building offline presence across the country,” Rakesh has said in a statement on Wednesday.