Faye D’Souza to present news clips for Firework

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 24, 2020 Published on January 24, 2020

Silicon Valley-based short video network Firework has roped in former television personality Faye D’Souza to present 30-second crisp and to-the-point news from across the country.

A statement quoted Firework India CEO Sunil Nair as saying this format of news is crafted keeping in mind the preferences of younger millennials, matching their fast-paced lifestyle and their need to consume content on the go in a vertical format.

Bridging the gap

“The current generation does not identify with many of the faces that have been on TV channels for a really long time. D’Souza helps news bridge the gap and talks directly to her audience in a way that they understand the news quickly,” he added. This will enable real-time interaction between D’Souza and her viewers, driving deeper engagement and participation, he further said.

Initially Faye will post four news segments on weekdays, with a single segment on the weekends. Each segment will be a 30-second clip titled Facts First with Faye.

