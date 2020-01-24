Faye D’Souza to present news clips for Firework

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
Silicon Valley-based short video network Firework has roped in former television personality Faye D’Souza to present 30-second crisp and to-the-point news from across the country.
A statement quoted Firework India CEO Sunil Nair as saying this format of news is crafted keeping in mind the preferences of younger millennials, matching their fast-paced lifestyle and their need to consume content on the go in a vertical format.
“The current generation does not identify with many of the faces that have been on TV channels for a really long time. D’Souza helps news bridge the gap and talks directly to her audience in a way that they understand the news quickly,” he added. This will enable real-time interaction between D’Souza and her viewers, driving deeper engagement and participation, he further said.
Initially Faye will post four news segments on weekdays, with a single segment on the weekends. Each segment will be a 30-second clip titled Facts First with Faye.
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...