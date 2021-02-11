Filo raises $2,60,000 in pre-Seed found from Better Capital

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
New Delhi-based Filo, an instant tutor app, has raised $,260,000 as part of its pre-Seed round from Better Capital, which the company will use to scale up its student and tutor base.
The company was founded by school friends Imbesat Ahmad and Shadman Anwer in October 2020, and since launch, the company has delivered more than 1.5 million minutes of sessions to 35,000 students. Filo is currently available on Android and iOS, while a web version would be launched soon.
“True learning happens during self-study for most students and if they get stuck with a concept or a problem, it kills time, disrupts the day’s schedule, creates a backlog and leads to anxiety as the student falls behind her class. In such a situation, all that is needed is a small high quality intervention from a teacher who can be reached on demand to clarify the concept and the student is back on track. This problem affects 200 million students every year,” said Imbesat Ahmad, co-founder and CEO of Filo.
Better Capital is an early investor in innovative edtech companies including Skill Lync, Teachmint, Virohan, Stoa School and others. Filo enables class 9-12 students, including Joint Entrance Examination and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test aspirants, to resolve their queries by getting on free video calls with experts.
