Fintech start-up Niro partners with LeadSquared to scale marketing automation

Sales and marketing automation solutions start-up LeadSquared has entered into a partnership with embedded consumer lending platform Niro to provide support to new customer onboarding operations.

Bengaluru-based LeadSquared will be deploying end-to-end sales execution and marketing automation solution for Niro’s customer lifecycle journey, integrations for smart lead capture, smart views to build an intuitive and productive sales team, email campaign designer, and creatively crafted landing page templates to improve engagement.

Aditya Kumar, Founder & CEO, Niro, said, “Partnering with a leading, global CRM platform like LeadSquared has helped us automate our sales processes – from enquiry generation to conversion. This will enable us to accelerate our customer acquisition, improve our customer experience and push the pedal on growth, while reducing acquisition and operating costs at the same time.”