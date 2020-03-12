FIO raises investment from Gurugram, Noida-based angel investors

Getting children to be the torchbearers for road safety reforms
Experts at an Ahmedabad conference believe that lessons should be part of school curricula
Fashion Is One (FIO) has raised an undisclosed investment from the Gurugram and Noida-based angel investors, which will be used for its expansion plans.
The investors include Sorabh Agarwal (angel investor and former Senior Managing Director of Copal Amba), India Accelerator, Neeraj Tyagi (Managing Partner and Delhi NCR Head Global Alliance & Partnerships, Venture Catalyst), Puneet Chandra (Joint Managing Director, Skootr), Cutlass Partners (Vikas Bagaria-Founder, Pee Safe & Rahul Morali-Senior VP, ZEE5), AVG Investments (Gaurav Methi-IT Professional and Angel Investor) among others.
Real estate developer Lalit Wadhwa, angel investors Rahul Jain, Saurabh Negi and Rohit Shankar also invested in this round.
“FIO is bringing structure in the fashion and design industry. It is building an all-inclusive community including multiple stakeholders from the budding designers to the established ones, buyers, vendors, models from India and abroad,” Sorabh Agarwal said.
“We will use this funding to expand ourselves digitally and onsite in national and international fashion and design markets,” said FIO's founder, Robby Rawat.
