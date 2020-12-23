Firstsource buys US-based PatientMatters for $13 m

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company Firstsource Solutions – which is into business process management services – has acquired the US-based PatientMatters, a healthcare revenue cycle management solutions provider, for $13 million.
The Orlando, Florida-basedPatientMatters reported a turnover of $17.7 million for the year-ending December 31, 2019. It unifies disparate registration, bill estimation, and financial services with intelligent workflows and eligibility services, improving revenue realisation for hospitals.
The all-cash deal will see Firstsource acquire 100 per cent of PatientMatters’ shareholding, including its subsidiaries, a stock market notification said.
The acquisition complements the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company’s provider business by strengthening its presence in large markets like Texas and New York, in the US. It also helps add new capabilities of pre-authorisation and patient bill estimation at the front-end of the revenue cycle management services.
The acquisition integrates PatientMatters’ solutions with proprietary patient engagement offerings of Firstsouce thereby helping providers with a comprehensive platform-based solution that simplifies the end-to-end patient financial experience.
According to Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, Firstsource Solutions Ltd and RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, the healthcare space in the US is ripe for digital disruption. The trend has been further accelerated by the pandemic. Firstsource already has a large presence in the US healthcare market. “This strategic acquisition magnifies our strong patient-centric revenue management capabilities and creates adjacent areas for growth,” he said.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Don’t leave 2020 without giving this year’s best jazz and funk musicians a listen
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...