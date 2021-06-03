Companies

Flatheads raises growth funding via GetVantage

The fund will be used to fuel expansion and grow revenues

Online footwear brand Flatheads has raised an undisclosed amount in growth funding from e-commerce investment marketplace GetVantage, which the firm will use to fuel growth.

The strategic capital infusion powered by GetVantage’s data-driven model that tracks live performance will be used to fuel expansion and grow revenues, the company said in a statement.

Utkarsh Biradar, Co-Founder and CEO, Flatheads, said: “Creating awareness among urban audiences and establishing Flatheads as the all-day sneaker of choice is our priority and GetVantage is the perfect long-term growth partner. With this fresh capital infusion, Flatheads is strongly positioned to grow our business five-fold in the next 12-15 months”.

Flatheads began its journey just before the global pandemic and managed to grow five-fold in the past year, despite the headwinds. As a priority for the next wave of growth, Flatheads will expand its presence on global and local marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra and Tata Cliq, it added.

Published on June 03, 2021

