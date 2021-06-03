Flatheads raises growth funding via GetVantage

Online footwear brand Flatheads has raised an undisclosed amount in growth funding from e-commerce investment marketplace GetVantage, which the firm will use to fuel growth.

The strategic capital infusion powered by GetVantage’s data-driven model that tracks live performance will be used to fuel expansion and grow revenues, the company said in a statement.

Utkarsh Biradar, Co-Founder and CEO, Flatheads, said: “Creating awareness among urban audiences and establishing Flatheads as the all-day sneaker of choice is our priority and GetVantage is the perfect long-term growth partner. With this fresh capital infusion, Flatheads is strongly positioned to grow our business five-fold in the next 12-15 months”.

Flatheads began its journey just before the global pandemic and managed to grow five-fold in the past year, despite the headwinds. As a priority for the next wave of growth, Flatheads will expand its presence on global and local marketplaces including Amazon, Myntra and Tata Cliq, it added.