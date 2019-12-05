Companies

Flipkart invests in logistics firm Shadowfax in Series D round

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 05, 2019 Published on December 05, 2019

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced a strategic minority investment in Shadowfax, a cross-category, full-stack logistics platform.

This investment is part of a $-60 million Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund and World Bank backed IFC.

The company will use the funds to enhance the tech capabilities of the platform, recruit talent, increase the number of shipments to 100 million a month and expand its geographical presence to 1,000 Indian cities.

Published on December 05, 2019
Flipkart
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Renascent PowerVentures acquires majority stake in Prayagraj PowerGeneration Company