Flipkart invests in logistics firm Shadowfax in Series D round

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced a strategic minority investment in Shadowfax, a cross-category, full-stack logistics platform.

This investment is part of a $-60 million Series D funding that Shadowfax has received from Eight Roads Ventures, Nokia Growth Partners, Qualcomm Ventures, Mirae Asset Naver Fund and World Bank backed IFC.

The company will use the funds to enhance the tech capabilities of the platform, recruit talent, increase the number of shipments to 100 million a month and expand its geographical presence to 1,000 Indian cities.