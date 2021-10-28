Flipkart partners Moj to enable live commerce

E-commerce major Flipkart has partnered with ShareChat’s short-video platform Moj to enable live commerce and attract the next 200 million e-commerce users.

Moj claims to have a monthly active user base of over 160 million members, making it one of the top Indian short-form video platforms in the country. This collaboration is also aimed at incentivising content creators in the Moj ecosystem by enabling commerce-led revenue streams to deepen socio-economic impact.

Gross merchandise value

A recent report by RedSeer Consulting predicts that the gross merchandise value of live commerce on short-video platforms will touch $5 billion in India by 2025. In another study by Bain & Company, three in four Internet users (or 600 to 650 million Indians) will consume short-form videos by 2025.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ravi Iyer, Senior Vice-President and Head, Corporate Development, Flipkart, said: “The rise of short-form video as a preferred content format across India today has created the right opportunity for us to pursue video and live commerce at scale. The strategic collaboration between Flipkart and Moj will play a key role in onboarding the next 200 million e-commerce users while creating an ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders involved – from brands and sellers to content creators. Given the diverse cultural fabric of our country and with the intention to offer an inclusive e-commerce experience to every consumer, we continue to bridge the gap between audiences through our regional language interface experience which has played a key role in onboarding first-time consumers. Moj’s wide reach through the Indic languages it operates in is another step in this direction.”

Manohar Singh Charan, Chief Financial Officer Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Moj, said: “At Moj, creators are at the heart of everything we do and one of our key efforts is to help create stable long-term opportunities that help our creator community monetise their amazing content. The creator economy led revenue streams are globally seeing a massive upsurge and this collaboration with Flipkart is a step towards developing a concrete revenue stream for creators in India, while also enhancing the social experience of our users on the platform. This also opens the universe for creative in-app integrations towards personalised marketing.”