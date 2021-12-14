Flipkart Shopsy launches grocery in 700 cities

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Flipkart’s social commerce offering, Shopsy has started offering grocery as a category on its platform.
Grocery on Shopsy will cater to consumers across 700 cities and will have over 6,000 products across 230 categories, ranging from staples, FMCG, and other dry groceries -- matching the selection and range available on Flipkart Grocery.
Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth, Flipkart, said, "Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike. We have been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months.”
“ We are happy to announce that we have achieved best in class cost structure which makes us confident of scaling grocery on Shopsy. Our core focus will be to bring benefits of community commerce to Indian consumers. We believe this model can solve challenges such as small ticket buying, assisted buying, instant delivery etc. leveraging resellers who act as a conduit between us and end-users,” he added.
With grocery on Shopsy, users can shop for value groceries by adding and checking out products in their cart or by combining orders for multiple individuals in their network. Users can avail of a flat 5 per cent commission margin that will be credited to the linked bank account along with 50 per cent savings.
Flipkart’s Grocery fulfilment centers including centres in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna and Pune will also be leveraged by Shopsy.
Shopsy was launched by Flipkart in July 2021 and has over 2.5 lakh sellers on the platform who provide 150 million products across 250+ categories and claims to be on track to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.
