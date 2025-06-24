HCLTech and AMD have announced a strategic alliance to accelerate enterprise digital transformation worldwide through advanced solutions in AI, digital and cloud. This collaboration will create a digital ecosystem that boosts enterprise digital transformation and enhances customer experience. By co-investing in innovation labs and training programs, HCLTech and AMD aim to provide enterprises with tools to unlock new business opportunities and enhance operational efficiency.

“Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth. Combining HCLTech’s expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customized, future-ready solutions that maximize the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics,” said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.

The joint development centres established through this alliance will serve as testbeds for advanced technologies, conducting proof-of-concept tests to hasten the time-to-market for innovative enterprise tools, HCLTech said.

Ecosystem partners

“We are collaborating closely with our ecosystem partners such as AMD, a semiconductor leader, as well as hyperscalers, TechOEMs and ISVs - to deliver a full-stack cloud native innovation from silicon to application. By integrating AMD’s cutting-edge silicon innovations with our deep understanding of technology, we’re enabling enterprises to stay ahead of technology trends with greater agility, performance and long-term compatibility. This partnership empowers our clients to make smarter technology investments and accelerate their digital and AI-led transformations with confidence,” said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech.

HCLTech’s shares closed at ₹1,691.50, down by 0.69 per cent on Tuesday today.

Published on June 24, 2025