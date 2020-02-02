FM’s speech is an analysis of a country’s aspirations: Sanjiv Goenka

The longest-ever Budget speech delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is a confirmation of how complex the nation’s economic scene is. The speech also represents how difficult it is to solve all problems in one year, said Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group.

He points out that the Finance Minister has “boldly tried to meet the burning challenges” and her speech is an “analysis of a country’s aspiration(s)”.

Goenka said: “Equally encouraging is her commitment to provide ₹99,000 crore for education. The long list of subjects covered by the Finance Minister shows the range of citizen expectations from the Union Government.”

Attempts at simplification of Income Tax Act are “courageous” and the implications will be clear “only when further details are available”.