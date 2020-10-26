Fortis opens 250-bed multi-specialty hospital in Chennai

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
Fortis Hospital on Monday inaugurated a 250-bedded multi-specialty hospital at Vadapalani in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the newly built nine-storey hospital covering an area of 150,000 sq ft.
The new facility is Fortis Healthcare’s second multi-specialty hospital in the city. It already operates a 170-bed facility at Adyar, Fortis Malar Hospital.
The new hospital at Vadapalani features 75 ICU beds, six operation theatres, 3 minor operation theatres and procedure rooms, along with emergency & casualty beds, a cath lab and other facilities, said a Fortis release.
“It is our pleasure to dedicate Fortis Vadapalani to the service of the nation and the people of Tamil Nadu. Chennai is not new to Fortis. Fortis Malar, a 170-bed multi-specialty hospital, has been delivering exceptional healthcare services for over 25 years and is a household name in the city today,” said Ravi Rajagopal, Chairman, Fortis Healthcare.
Fortis Hospital, Vadapalani offers state-of-the-art emergency departments, modern surgical services, advanced diagnostic imaging, ambulatory clinics and intensive care beds, said the release. Other specialised services include cardiology, nephrology, orthopaedics, gastroenterology, neurology, emergency and internal medicine.
“We have invested in improving our clinical capacity and healthcare technology to deliver improved outcomes. The project will also be a significant boost to the local economy, offering many jobs and opportunities for local businesses,” said Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO, Fortis Healthcare.
Kelvin Loh, MD and CEO, IHH Healthcare, which owns Fortis, said that Fortis Vadapalani is a proud addition to its stable of 77 hospitals spread across 10 countries.
