Fourth Partner Energy acquires 8.9-MW solar energy portfolio from Statkraft India

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Fourth Partner Energy has announced the acquisition of an 8.9-MW distributed solar portfolio from Statkraft India, marking it’s first acquisition this fiscal.
This is in-line with the firm’s capacity expansion plans, post securing $125 million funding from Norfund and TPG’s The Rise Fund earlier this month.
The Hyderabad-based solar energy company is now strengthening its onsite and offsite solar presence in the sub-continent; as well as key markets across South and South-East Asia with a 3-GW installed solar capacity target by 2025.
Aditya Gupta, Head–Asset Acquisition, Fourth Partner Energy said, “Acquiring good quality assets backed by strong off-takers is a key focus area for the company as we cement our leadership position and this portfolio of Statkraft is a natural fit. We believe the distributed solar market is ripe for consolidation, with assets switching hands at a rapid pace, especially in the era of the pandemic.”
“Our team is well armoured in terms of financing and capabilities to onboard larger portfolios and is looking to add close to a 100 MW of installed capacity this fiscal via the acquisition route,” he said.
“Due to recent changes in our solar strategy for India, Statkraft has decided to exit the distributed solar power business to focus on developing larger-scale projects. Statkraft will continue to look for more investment opportunities in the clean energy space with the objective of making a positive contribution to India’s power sector,” Rahul Varshney, Country Manager, India, Statkraft, said.
Fourth Partner Energy manages a portfolio of 550 MW across its distributed and open access solar portfolios. It has commenced operations across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Vietnam. In Indonesia, 4PEL has tied up with Indika Energy to offer solar solutions to corporates there.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
We zoom in on four multibaggers that investors can book profits on, when the going is good
The fund shows strong winning consistency over the benchmark
Returns depend on entry age and chosen option, while upfront investment is linked to rebates
Q1 earnings announcements of bluechip companies could be drivers for the benchmark
Doxxing, or sharing a woman’s picture online without her consent, is a crime that has proliferated during the ...
Comedy of errors are wont to occur when a tech writer’s lockdown friends — IoT devices — come out to play
As the Olympic Games kick off this week, India’s hopes are pinned on its women athletes and the shooters
Such is the unspoken bond between fans of the gentleman’s game that a helping hand is extended unconditionally
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...