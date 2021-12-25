Foxconn to resume production in Chennai plant

Production at the Foxconn plant near Chennai is expected to recommence in phases from Monday after work at the plant was suspended for over a week with workers demanding quality food. This after a few workers protested following food poisoning of over 100 workers.

Due to the protest, the management decided to offer paid leave for workers till Sunday.

To begin with, on Monday out of the over 15,000 workers, about 10 per cent will be brought back to work at the plant, which manufactures Apple’s iPhones, said Tamil Nadu government officials.

They said that the issue was related to the hostel where the workers were staying, and the contractor was pulled up for this. An investigation is on.

Govt intervenes

On Thursday, State government officials and Foxconn management held a long discussion, and urged the company to improve the working conditions of employees on contract and the quality of hostels where they stay.

Basic amenities such as adequate accommodation, bathroom, toilet, drinking water and airy rooms should be provided and infrastructure should be improved, officials emphasised.

The District Collector has to get the relevant certification for the workers’ hostel; the kitchen should be set up at the place of stay and quality food should be cooked and provided on time; that apart, workers on contract basis should be granted leave when they ask for emergency.

Foxconn said it would implement all suggestions/instructions made by the Tamil Nadu government, and also promised to expand the factory and create new jobs.

Through Sipcot, hostels at Vallam Vadakkal will be designed to accommodate about 18,750 employees, at a cost of ₹570 crore in 20 acres of land. These works will be completed in 15 months using new construction technology, said a release.