Foxconn to resume production in Chennai plant

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
Production at the Foxconn plant near Chennai is expected to recommence in phases from Monday after work at the plant was suspended for over a week with workers demanding quality food. This after a few workers protested following food poisoning of over 100 workers.
Due to the protest, the management decided to offer paid leave for workers till Sunday.
To begin with, on Monday out of the over 15,000 workers, about 10 per cent will be brought back to work at the plant, which manufactures Apple’s iPhones, said Tamil Nadu government officials.
They said that the issue was related to the hostel where the workers were staying, and the contractor was pulled up for this. An investigation is on.
On Thursday, State government officials and Foxconn management held a long discussion, and urged the company to improve the working conditions of employees on contract and the quality of hostels where they stay.
Basic amenities such as adequate accommodation, bathroom, toilet, drinking water and airy rooms should be provided and infrastructure should be improved, officials emphasised.
Also read: Foxconn’s India armBharat FIH files for ₹5,000 crore IPO
The District Collector has to get the relevant certification for the workers’ hostel; the kitchen should be set up at the place of stay and quality food should be cooked and provided on time; that apart, workers on contract basis should be granted leave when they ask for emergency.
Foxconn said it would implement all suggestions/instructions made by the Tamil Nadu government, and also promised to expand the factory and create new jobs.
Through Sipcot, hostels at Vallam Vadakkal will be designed to accommodate about 18,750 employees, at a cost of ₹570 crore in 20 acres of land. These works will be completed in 15 months using new construction technology, said a release.
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...