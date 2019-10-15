Fujifilm India signs pact with Max Healthcare

Imaging solutions company Fujifilm India has inked a partnership with Max Healthcare to train doctors in early detection of breast cancer and advance diagnostics at its super-specialty hospital in Saket, New Delhi.

Under this partnership, Fujifilm will be sponsoring an advanced fellowship in breast imaging with Max Healthcare.

In a statement, Haruto Iwata, MD, Fujifilm India said,“According to the Health Ministry of India breast cancer ranks as the number one cancer among Indian females with rate as high as 25.8 per 100,000 women and mortality of 12.7 per 100,000 women. We at Fujifilm understand the importance of early detection and are committed at improving the survival rates with advance treatments.”

The company said in a statement doctors will be trained in breast mammography, MR and ultrasound techniques for six months through the Max-Fujifilm Collaboration fellowship programme. The programme will train two select radiologists per year.