Fulcrum Digital to hire 750 digital specialists in 2021

A sustainable brew that cheers
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
New Jersey-based Fulcrum Digital, a digital engineering company, has decided to hire 750 digital technology specialists in 2021, a 100 per cent increase in hiring from last year.
Almost, 500 of these people would be hired in India, the company's largest tech hub that supports delivery centres in the US, the UK, Argentina, Brazil, and Portugal.
New hires would fill lateral positions varying from programme managers, technical architects, data engineers to full-stack developers. They would also include delivery managers and scrum masters.
Dhana Kumarasamy, CEO, Fulcrum Digital, said, “Onboarding diverse talent with platform and technology capabilities is one of the core factors that define our success.''
The company said it set a vision to achieve an equal revenue mix of products and services by 2022. Its hiring plans were backed by continuing growth in digital transformation projects and also the company's rapid geography expansion plans, said the company.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
The segment is seeing big growth during the pandemic, but a host of reasons — including governmental missteps ...
With changes in the climate taking place faster than ecosystems can adapt, the result can be extinctions of ...
If airlines were built on strong fundamentals, the current situation would not have been this bleak
After one’s time, family members or other beneficiaries should be spared the trauma of sorting out financial ...
Long-term winners actually come from understanding a company’s business better than others
Performance versus comparable indices also throws up a mixed record
Wealthy customers must learn to see through the super-slick glib and freebies on offer
The imagery of annihilation evoked by the influenza of 1918 and the Covid-19 pandemic is strikingly similar.
Dirty coal is leaving West Bengal gasping for breath
Through the search for a new mode of resistance, the Delhi-based choreographer’s experiment questions our ...
Ladies are boldly exploring the world to find meaning and purpose, catching the bus on their terms
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...