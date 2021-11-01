Future Group firms call shareholders’ meeting on Nov 10

At least six Future Group companies have informed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) that they are convening meetings with their equity shareholders on November 10 to seek approval for the merger of assets with Reliance Retail. This comes even as Amazon has filed a petition in the Supreme Court questioning the ₹24,000-crore merger deal. The matter is listed for November 11.

According to the notice sent to the SEBI, the voting for approving the deal will be held between November 6 and November 9.

Last month, Future Group’s companies and Reliance Retail were allowed by NCLT to hold meetings of shareholders and creditors to seek approval for the deal.

Amazon later moved the Indian courts seeking an enforcement order and seizure of Group Chairman Biyani’s assets as a penalty. The matter is now in the Supreme Court.