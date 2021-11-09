Future Retail’s independent directors should have raised the red flag earlier: Proxy advisory firms

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Independent directors on the board of Future Retail should have raised concerns related to the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons much earlier, according to proxy advisory firms.
Shriram Subramanian, Founder and MD of InGovern Research Services, said: “This letter by the independent directors seems to be another tactic in the war between the Future Group and Amazon. The IDs could have brought out the issues raised in this letter much earlier. It is not clear why they chose to be quiet all these days.”
JN Gupta, Managing Director at Stakeholders Empowerment Services, said even from a corporate governance perspective the independent directors would have to give more clarity on why the deal wasn’t a problem two years ago, and why it is a problem now.
Earlier this week, Future Group’s independent directors wrote a letter to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) urging the authority to cancel the approval for the 2019 deal between Amazon and Future Coupons. Their grounds were that Amazon concealed facts and misrepresented them and obtained approval on the basis that it was investing in the business of FCPL and not on the basis that it was acquiring rights over FRL in preference to all the shareholders, which it has claimed with success in the arbitral tribunal now.
This comes at a time when Amazon dragged Future Group companies to the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) after Future Retail decided to sell its assets to Reliance Industries for ₹25,000 crore.
SIAC granted interim relief to Amazon and stayed the deal post which Amazon moved the Indian courts to implement the award, while Future Retail moved courts to stall the implementation.
Gupta pointed out that the single issue “exposes how companies are functioning,” adding that the Future Group was able to get everything passed by the board “because at that time (of the deal with Reliance) they were not seeing this threat (of being dragged into arbitration).”
Hetal Dalal, President and Chief Operating Officer at Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS), explained that the Future Group, Amazon and Reliance Retail tangle highlight the need for stronger group governance structures.
She said, and Gupta echoed that “independent directors of the Future group may have then provided timely and stronger guardrails to the group’s capital structure, frequent restructurings of businesses, and related party transactions – in which case the group would not be in its current state of needing to sell assets and companies.”
A detailed query sent to Future Group remained unanswered.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...