State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Friday said G Krishnakumar has taken over as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the oil marketing company (OMC). BPCL’s Director (Finance) Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta was handling the additional charge of CMD. He also has the additional charge of Director (HR).

Krishnakumar, who has been with the Maharatna company for 36 years, has been at the core of BPCL’s work in revolutionising the downstream fuel retailing industry in the country, BPCL said in a statement. He has led the organisation’s customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, premium fuels and also been the one to introduce new tech and digital initiatives in the company, a first in the Indian oil Industry, it added.

Prior to his elevation to the board, as the head of BPCL’s Lubricants business, he spearheaded the brand MAK’s aggressive growth in the domestic and international markets, and in the expansion of the product portfolio to cover new and emerging industrial, agricultural, passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

Krishnakumar developed and nurtured winning brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet, Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL’s differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit