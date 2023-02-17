State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) has partnered with battery-as-a-service (BaaS) start-up, VoltUp, to set up 650 swapping stations with over 7,800 charging docks across 50 cities in the next three years.

On Friday, VoltUp launched 3 battery swapping stations in BPCL retail outlets in Mumbai and by next year, it will install 150 swapping stations across India in association with BPCL, the company said in a statement.

Through this alliance, VoltUp continues to transform densely populated areas with smart swapping solutions every 3-4 km and will be expanding its reach across Mumbai with 40 stations at BPCL alone and strengthening its footprint in Delhi NCR with over 50 stations in 2023, it added.

“In the next 3 years, VoltUp and BPCL shall cover top 50 cities, including Delhi NCR, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Indore Surat, and Kolkata, among others, which contribute around 40 per cent of the automotive population,” the Mumbai-based firm said.

These cities with high traffic density and high propensity for rideshare and ride-hail, as well as last-mile logistics fulfilment making swapping essential to accelerate EV adoption by creating time efficiencies. The VoltUp–BPCL partnership will be catering to battery swapping of over 45,000 electric 2 and 3-wheelers per day, in the next three years.

With the addition of new locations in Mumbai, VoltUp now has over 110 stations with over 1,300 docks across 10 cities and 8 states.

Adoption of swappable battery e-2 wheelers is rising with delivery agents opting for minimal downtime and low running cost. With Mumbai being one of the early adopters of e-2 wheelers with swappable batteries, VoltUp has been consistently increasing its presence in the city to support the growing demand.

A BaaS platform, VoltUp offers a one-stop solution for battery swapping of all electric 2 and 3-wheelers. Providing riders with smart swappable batteries, VoltUp brings customers a similar experience to that of petrol refuelling with a battery swap within a minute for their discharged batteries, ensuring nil downtime to users, and zero hassles for all battery-related issues.